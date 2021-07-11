PODCAST :: Weekly Gospel Top 20 Results – 11 July 2021

Congratulations to MPILO DUBE! Well Done 6 weeks on #1!

Congratulations to everyone who have made it this week. All the best.

Here are the nominees:

Blessing Shumba – Mwari Wangu

Minister Norman -Ngaidzokere kwayakabva

Mai Makoni Feat Dorcas Moyo – Ndirwirei

Ray Bopoto – Tsotso

Allen Marumha -Muwonde Wakatukwa

Lasper River Jordan

Obert Mazivisa – Counting My Blessings

Alpha Makoti – Jika Pota

Alpha Ngoni – Jah Elohim

General Malvern – Zvinongonyuka

Let’s Meet again This Wednesday on zim NET radio Top 10 Review at 7:30 pm CAT.

All the best to all the Musicians. To vote for these songs on Wednesday’s & Thursday’s send your links or messages with the name of the song and the artist to +27745441252 strictly for votes no calls thank you.