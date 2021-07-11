PODCAST :: Weekly Gospel Top 20 Results – 11 July 2021

Congratulations to MPILO DUBE! Well Done 6 weeks on #1!
Congratulations to everyone who have made it this week. All the best.
Here are the nominees:
- Blessing Shumba – Mwari Wangu
- Minister Norman -Ngaidzokere kwayakabva
- Mai Makoni Feat Dorcas Moyo – Ndirwirei
- Ray Bopoto – Tsotso
- Allen Marumha -Muwonde Wakatukwa
- Lasper River Jordan
- Obert Mazivisa – Counting My Blessings
- Alpha Makoti – Jika Pota
- Alpha Ngoni – Jah Elohim
- General Malvern – Zvinongonyuka
Let’s Meet again This Wednesday on zim NET radio Top 10 Review at 7:30 pm CAT.
All the best to all the Musicians. To vote for these songs on Wednesday’s & Thursday’s send your links or messages with the name of the song and the artist to +27745441252 strictly for votes no calls thank you.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
More Posts for Show: Gospel Top 20