LIVE Show :: Prof. Arthur Mutambara Live on zim NET radio

Join DJ Dean Tei, today 25 October 2017 at 9:00 PM GMT, one-on-one with Former Deputy Prime minister Prof Arthur G.O Mutambara as they discuss his book tour, reflections, Zimbabwean politics today and much more ahead of his book signing event in Birmingham on 26 October 2017 at 600 PM GMT.



Event Details:

University of Birmingham

Alan Walters Postgraduate Centre, Room G11

Open Event | Free Event

Book on sale

£20 Soft Cover | £30 Hard Cover

