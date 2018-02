Listen to DJ Sodza and his panelist discussing the current Zimbabwe political events. In this episode the are discussing, 1) Was Dr. J. Mujuru beaten for real? 2) Should the Opposition pay any attention to what Prof. Jonathan Moyo is saying & 3) Is it too late for MDC to appoint a new leader? The show aired live on the zim NET radio’s Men’s Corner show on February 1st, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...