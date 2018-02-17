ELECTIONS 2018 :: ZIMBABWE VOTES

zim NET radio PRESENTS :

THE

ZIMBABWE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2018 RUN !

zim NET radio launches its Zimbabwe Presidential Elections 2018 Run coverage offering all the candidates a fair and level playing field to present themselves in their best light for the electorate to see.

Our Coverage will be as fair and broad as possible to aid in the involvement of Diasporan Zimbabweans in the elections as well as zimbabweans based in Zimbabwe.

We aim to host key playerd from all the parties involved including ZANU PF , MDC, NPP, APA, UANC , ZPF, and others.

First in our spotlight is the APA Presidential candidate Dr. Nkosana Moyo

Tune in Thursday 22 February 10pm GMT for DJ Sodza Show, Men’s Corner.

