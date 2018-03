As Zimbabwe 2018 elections are around the corner, zim NET radio is committed to keep you informed about your 2018 presidential elections. This week, we bring you Rev. Dr G.H. Muzorewa of the United African National Council (UANC) party. To hear more, tune in and hear from the man himself on Men’s Corner show hosted by DJ Sodza on March 15th, 2018 at 10 PM GMT. www.zimnetradio.com

