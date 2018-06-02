PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – Highlights of the video of the Zimbabwe kid in and SA supermarket

Listen to DJ Sodza and his panel discuss the video that is doing the rounds of the Zim kid in a south African super market and the person who is filming him….. Should the opposition contest the 2018 elections without the audit of the voters roll being done…….
