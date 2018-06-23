PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – Discussion on Death, Repatriation and more

Listen to DJ Sodza and his panelist as they discuss death and burial and how prepared are you? Have you made a Will with instructions about your burial or are you going to leave it up to your spouse of close relative? People need to think about these things as it costs a lot of money to repatriate a body back to Zimbabwe and it is not fair in this day and age to expect people to come up with the money for repatriation today? The show aired live on June 21st, 2018

