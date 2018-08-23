2018 ZAA USA Nominees

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) nominee shortlist for the USA edition is out and several high profile personalities including fashion designer, Farai Simoyi have made the shortlist.

Organizers of the high profile event announced over 85 nominees across a reshuffled 14 category list. Nominations opened on 21 May and the public had until the end of July to put forward individuals and organizations they felt had achieved remarkable things in the past year.

ZAA Organizing Director, Faith Banda applauded the team of panelists for doing a remarkable job of coming up with this year’s shortlist.

“Zim Achievers has been around for eight years, starting out in the UK. The USA edition has made steady progress in the last three years and each year keeps getting bigger and better,” Faith said.

“The community spirit that has been established and the caliber of individuals and organizations that we have recognized since its inception shows how talented, determined and hardworking Zimbabweans are in building something we can all be proud of,” she added.

Voting will commence on Monday 20 August and will run until 20 September, with winners being revealed at the Zim Achievers gala on September 29. The ZAA annual gala dinner has become the society red carpet event and the most popular date on the Zimbabwean community calendar in four countries. It remains the pinnacle of celebration for the accomplishments of Zimbabweans who are settled USA.

Click Here To Vote

2018 USA nominee shortlist:

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Flame Lily Group distribution – Thabi Francis

2.County Gutters-Maria Mariposa

3.Canada Mobile X-ray inc – Steve Mutizwa

Zim tuckshop –Getrude Chimhungwe Yangu Product 2 Bros in the Kitchen

FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Thabisile K Francis Farai Simoyi Shay Leonora Chinhengo Tanya Spandhla Matipa Mutsemi & Mercy Nyamangwanda Sipho Gumbo

MALE ENTREPRENUER OF THE YEAR

Steve Mutizwa Bongani Mlambo: cinematographer Ashley Shumba Tendai Musikavanhu Philip Bamu

PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR

Mark Mupfumira Rachel Makume – Senior Manager at Shell Noel Samu VP Morgan Chase Madeline Chadeumbe Alan Makambo Cyril Ruwende

COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

Women of Dominion ZimDFW Alliance Build a class Zimbabwe Love Sisters Group The Salvation Army Harlem

COMMUNITY CHAMPION of THE YEAR

Cassandra Sibanda- Washington DC Lorine Magdalene Chigwedere – New Jersey Chido Johnson – Detroit Beatrice Savadye Patricia Katanha -PA

EVENT OF THE YEAR

Women of Dominion CFI Dallas FIF Women’s High tea Zim Expo Zimfest Mokoomba Music band World tour

ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD

Dr Chipo Dendere Dr Fallon Chipidza Dr Praxidia Taruwinga Masenda Dr Wallace Chipidza MK Asante Chalenge Masekera

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT- ENTERTAINMENT

Alfred Kainga

Tongai Chirisa

Shingi Mavima – Author/Port

Nick Zemura

Sibongile Mlambo

Ndeipi Mudiaspora

MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Marvellous Nyahuye Mhlanga -VOA MK Asante Rutendo Loveness Samas Mandhla Gumbo Tongai Chirisa Tendai Sibongile Alexandra Govera

MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tanyardzwa Tawengwa Taps Mugadza Tinashe Tino Chambati Chaka Ngwenya

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Dr. Rev Mwase

2.. Stephanie Mavunga

Jona Masiya

4.Ru Chibanda

Tsitsi Merritt Ruvarashe Mzinde

PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Simba Usore DJ Tau Thokozani Mabena Sai Phifer MK Asante

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

Portia Kandemiri Tsitsi Ndoro – Afrofitcavegirl Mandhla Gumbo Rutendo Loveness Samas Tendai Sibongile Elizabeth Kanyasa Buard

