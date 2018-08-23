2018 ZAA USA Nominees

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) nominee shortlist for the USA edition is out and several high profile personalities including fashion designer, Farai Simoyi have made the shortlist.
Organizers of the high profile event announced over 85 nominees across a reshuffled 14 category list. Nominations opened on 21 May and the public had until the end of July to put forward individuals and organizations they felt had achieved remarkable things in the past year.
ZAA Organizing Director, Faith Banda applauded the team of panelists for doing a remarkable job of coming up with this year’s shortlist.
“Zim Achievers has been around for eight years, starting out in the UK. The USA edition has made steady progress in the last three years and each year keeps getting bigger and better,” Faith said.
“The community spirit that has been established and the caliber of individuals and organizations that we have recognized since its inception shows how talented, determined and hardworking Zimbabweans are in building something we can all be proud of,” she added.
Voting will commence on Monday 20 August and will run until 20 September, with winners being revealed at the Zim Achievers gala on September 29. The ZAA annual gala dinner has become the society red carpet event and the most popular date on the Zimbabwean community calendar in four countries. It remains the pinnacle of celebration for the accomplishments of Zimbabweans who are settled USA.
2018 USA nominee shortlist:
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
- Flame Lily Group distribution – Thabi Francis
2.County Gutters-Maria Mariposa
3.Canada Mobile X-ray inc – Steve Mutizwa
- Zim tuckshop –Getrude Chimhungwe
- Yangu Product
- 2 Bros in the Kitchen
FEMALE ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
- Thabisile K Francis
- Farai Simoyi
- Shay Leonora Chinhengo
- Tanya Spandhla
- Matipa Mutsemi & Mercy Nyamangwanda
- Sipho Gumbo
MALE ENTREPRENUER OF THE YEAR
- Steve Mutizwa
- Bongani Mlambo: cinematographer
- Ashley Shumba
- Tendai Musikavanhu
- Philip Bamu
PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
- Mark Mupfumira
- Rachel Makume – Senior Manager at Shell
- Noel Samu VP Morgan Chase
- Madeline Chadeumbe
- Alan Makambo
- Cyril Ruwende
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR
- Women of Dominion
- ZimDFW Alliance
- Build a class Zimbabwe
- Love Sisters Group
- The Salvation Army Harlem
COMMUNITY CHAMPION of THE YEAR
- Cassandra Sibanda- Washington DC
- Lorine Magdalene Chigwedere – New Jersey
- Chido Johnson – Detroit
- Beatrice Savadye
- Patricia Katanha -PA
EVENT OF THE YEAR
- Women of Dominion
- CFI
- Dallas FIF Women’s High tea
- Zim Expo
- Zimfest
- Mokoomba Music band World tour
ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD
- Dr Chipo Dendere
- Dr Fallon Chipidza
- Dr Praxidia Taruwinga Masenda
- Dr Wallace Chipidza
- MK Asante
- Chalenge Masekera
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT- ENTERTAINMENT
- Alfred Kainga
- Tongai Chirisa
- Shingi Mavima – Author/Port
- Nick Zemura
- Sibongile Mlambo
- Ndeipi Mudiaspora
MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Marvellous Nyahuye Mhlanga -VOA
- MK Asante
- Rutendo Loveness Samas
- Mandhla Gumbo
- Tongai Chirisa
- Tendai Sibongile
- Alexandra Govera
MUSIC ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Tanyardzwa Tawengwa
- Taps Mugadza
- Tinashe
- Tino Chambati
- Chaka Ngwenya
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Dr. Rev Mwase
2.. Stephanie Mavunga
- Jona Masiya
4.Ru Chibanda
- Tsitsi Merritt
- Ruvarashe Mzinde
PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
- Simba Usore
- DJ Tau
- Thokozani Mabena
- Sai Phifer
- MK Asante
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD
- Portia Kandemiri
- Tsitsi Ndoro – Afrofitcavegirl
- Mandhla Gumbo
- Rutendo Loveness Samas
- Tendai Sibongile
- Elizabeth Kanyasa Buard