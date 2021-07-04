Zimbabwe’s Number ONE Internet radio station
Zimbabwe’s Number ONE Internet radio station
Gospel Top 20

PODCAST :: Weekly Gospel Top 20 Results – 04 July 2021

by |Published

Congratulations to MPILO DUBE! Well Done

Congratulations to everyone who have made it this week. All the best.

Here are the nominees:

  • Felix The Herald of Christ -Eloi Eloi
  • Minister Norman -Ngaidzokere kwayakabva
  • Mai Makoni Feat Dorcas Moyo – Ndirwirei
  • Ray Bopoto – Tsotso
  • Allen Marumha -Muwonde Wakatukwa
  • Lasper  River Jordan
  • Obert Mazivisa – Counting My Blessings
  • Alpha Makoti – Jika Pota
  • Minister Faith – God is Still  Speaking Today
  • Obert Mazivisa Feat Forget Kuweyo -African Queen

Let’s Meet again This Wednesday on zim NET radio Top 10 Review at 7:30 pm CAT.

All the best to all the Musicians. To vote for these songs on Wednesday’s & Thursday’s send your links or messages with the name of the song and the artist to +27745441252 strictly for votes no calls thank you.

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download


More Posts for Show: Gospel Top 20

You may also like

%d bloggers like this: