Exposing the hidden talent on Dzechitendero Show with DJ TC. Meet new gospel musicians in and out of Zimbabwe. This episode aired line on 13 July 2021.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
More Posts for Show: Dzechitendero
Exposing the hidden talent on Dzechitendero Show with DJ TC. Meet new gospel musicians in and out of Zimbabwe. This episode aired line on 13 July 2021.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
One thought on “PODCAST :: Dzechitendero – 13 July 2021”
How to one submit music and what are the criteria