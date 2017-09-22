PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – 14 September 2017
Listen to DJ Sodza and Crew discussing the current Zimbabwean issues and their consquences. The show aired live on September ...
Read More
Read More
PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – Child Prostitution in Zimbabwe, How Low Can We Go???
Listen to DJ Sodza and his crew discussing the issue of a 9 year old who is taking care of ...
Read More
Read More
PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – 17 August 2017
Listen to DJ Sodza and his crew discussing current Zimbabwe & international political issues. The show aired live on August ...
Read More
Read More
PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – 10 August 2017
Listen to DJ Sodza and his crew discussing current Zimbabwe political issues. The show aired live on August 10th, 2017 ...
Read More
Read More
PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – Lindsey
Listen to DJ Sodza speaking to Lindsey live on the Men's Corner. The aired live on August 3rd, 2017 ...
Read More
Read More
PODCAST :: Men’s Corner – 27 July 2017
Listen t DJ Sodza and his crew discussing today's politics in Zimbabwe. Succession comments by Amai Mugabe among other topics ...
Read More
Read More
Men’s Corner – 20 July 2017
Podcast: Listen to DJ Sodza and his team discussing current Zimbabwean events and more. The show aired live on July ...
Read More
Read More
Men’s Corner – 13 July 2017
Listen to DJ Sodza and his panel discussing issues affecting Zimbabwe today. The program aired live on July 13th, 2017 ...
Read More
Read More
Men’s Corner – 6 July 2017
Listen to DJ Sodza and his panelist discussing how the artists are participating in political rallies. The show aired live ...
Read More
Read More
Men’s Corner – 29 June 2017
Listen to DJ Sodza and his panelists discussing the political developments in Zimbabwe. The show aired live on June 29th, ...
Read More
Read More